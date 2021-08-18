This is what failed foreign policy looks like. I was just sent this from an Air Force pilot. Policy mistakes matter. Biden continues his streak of being on the wrong side of virtually every US foreign policy decision. pic.twitter.com/t4TGADQvjh

POV shot from somebody attempting to cling to that USAF C-17 departing Kabul yesterday.

I’m sure most were blown off during the takeoff roll, and the rest fell when the landing gear doors closed.

There’s another video of a body trapped in the doors I won’t share pic.twitter.com/0iBeNU2anI

— 𝘽𝙧𝙮𝙖𝙣 𝙋𝙖𝙨𝙨𝙞𝙛𝙞𝙪𝙢𝙚 (@BryanPassifiume) August 17, 2021