https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/horrifying-photo-of-afghan-trapped-on-outside-of-usaf-c-17-in-midair/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
This is what failed foreign policy looks like. I was just sent this from an Air Force pilot. Policy mistakes matter. Biden continues his streak of being on the wrong side of virtually every US foreign policy decision. pic.twitter.com/t4TGADQvjh
— Eli Bremer (@elibremer) August 17, 2021
POV shot from somebody attempting to cling to that USAF C-17 departing Kabul yesterday.
I’m sure most were blown off during the takeoff roll, and the rest fell when the landing gear doors closed.
There’s another video of a body trapped in the doors I won’t share pic.twitter.com/0iBeNU2anI
— 𝘽𝙧𝙮𝙖𝙣 𝙋𝙖𝙨𝙨𝙞𝙛𝙞𝙪𝙢𝙚 (@BryanPassifiume) August 17, 2021
When the landing gear closes…
🔴Afghanistan
Guess what happens when you are sitting on a landing gear? #kabulairport #Kabul
This is how they retract 👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻
— Gabriel Hébert-Røuillier (@Gab_H_R) August 17, 2021
Horrible scenes outside the Kabul airport.#Kabul #KabulAirport #Taliban #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/7xNAPnHxeY
— Wajahat Kazmi 🏴 (@KazmiWajahat) August 17, 2021
A Taliban fighter shoots a man who was trying to scale the wall of Kabul airport.#Kabul #KabulAirport #Afghanistan #Taliban pic.twitter.com/T2iqnhC27U
— Wajahat Kazmi 🏴 (@KazmiWajahat) August 17, 2021