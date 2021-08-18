https://freedomfirstnetwork.com/2021/08/construction-under-way-for-massive-covid-quarantine-camp-in-australia-as-cdc-blueprint-calls-for-covid-internment-centers-across-america

Melbourne, Australia, is about to get its very own Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) concentration camp where residents deemed to be infected with Chinese Germs are to be held in “quarantine.”

Dubbed the “Centre for National Resilience,” the facility, which is reportedly being “fast-tracked,” will start out with 100 beds for returning travelers to sleep until they are no longer “unclean,” according to government standards.

A “community engagement” session was held in Mickleham to discuss the facility’s “warp speed” construction, which is bypassing the normal consultation process for projects of this scale.

“Earthworks have begun at an empty paddock in Melbourne’s north, which sits next to the federal government’s pet quarantine facility and is about 300 metres from homes,” the Brisbane Times reported.

“The project is being modelled on the Howard Springs centre in the Northern Territory, which has proven to be highly effective at preventing leaks of COVID-19 compared to hotel quarantine.”

Eighty percent of the facility’s buildings are being prefabricated off-site, and the plan is to continually expand the size of the compound until it can hold as many as 3,000 beds.

Locals expressed concerns about how the concentration camp will affect property values, not to mention the fact that the Fauci Flu could escape the facility and spread in the nearby community.

Is Tennessee next in launching covid concentration camps?

In the United States, meanwhile, the state of Tennessee could be next in launching its own Chinese Virus concentration camps, thanks to an executive order recently signed by Gov. Bill Lee, a Republican.

As we reported, Lee has now authorized the National Guard to round up unvaccinated Tennesseans at gunpoint, if necessary, and haul them off to “involuntary internment” camps to be located all across the state.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) laid the groundwork for this type of thing back in 2020 when it called for Wuhan Flu concentration camps to be constructed at the “camp / sector level.” Such camps are to be used for housing Americans who are considered “high-risk.”

It is interesting that a “red” state like Tennessee would be the first, at least that we know of, to adopt the CDC’s fascist blueprints for a new post-covid American society built on total government control over the people.

These prison camps, which appear to be coming soon to Tennessee if they are not there already, will be strictly enforced “green zones” where, as the CDC outlined: “No movement into or outside the green zone” will be tolerated.

“High-risk” Americans, meaning Americans who refuse to roll up their sleeves for one of Donald “father of the vaccine” Trump’s “Operation Warp Speed” injections, will be punished with prejudice in order to “save lives” and “flatten the curve.”

“This is what happens during the tribulation,” a Natural News commenter wrote about when these concentration camps will be put into full use, referencing Biblical texts about the Time of Jacob’s Trouble, also known as the Great Tribulation.

“If you don’t have the Mark, aka quantum tattoo, you will be hauled to a camp for a beheading.”

“I could not bear to look at myself in the mirror if I were to willingly comply and allow myself to be imprisoned for my beliefs,” wrote another commenter about how she as a 67-year-old will never willingly go to a covid concentration camp.

“How could I do that when so many family members before me risked and gave their lives for a chance to live in a free America?”

To keep up with the latest news about the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19), be sure to check out Fascism.news.

