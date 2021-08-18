https://babylonbee.com/news/incredible-this-man-is-100-ideologically-consistent-and-also-he-doesnt-have-any-friends/
SPOKANE, WA—According to sources, local man Chet Anders is one of the few remaining humans on the planet who can boast perfect, unwavering ideological consistency in his politics and worldview over the entirety of his 37-year life. In separate and completely unrelated news, Chet also has no friends.
The post Incredible: This Man Is 100% Ideologically Consistent And Also He Doesn’t Have Any Friends appeared first on The Babylon Bee.