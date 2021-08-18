https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/18/is-president-biden-flying-back-to-delaware-for-another-long-weekend/

As Twitchy reported Tuesday, the White House lifted its lid in anticipation of President Biden returning to the White House at 8:40 p.m., apparently hoping the media would get some video of him walking from Marine One to the White House. He had a busy day Wednesday, giving an interview to George Stephanopoulos and giving a short speech blaming Republican governors for not implementing mask mandates and leaving without taking questions (again).

If our timeline is correct, Biden ordered more troops to Afghanistan last Thursday before flying to Delaware to pick up his prescriptions and a toothbrush for his long weekend at Camp David. Things got ugly, and he flew to the White House Monday to give his abysmal 20-minute finger-pointing exercise and then flew back to Camp David to round out that vacation. Then he flew in again Tuesday evening for his Wednesday interview and speech. And now Bret Baier is suggesting he’s on his way back to Delaware for a long weekend.

The White House has called a lid on Biden’s activities for the day – so rumors about him going back to Delaware tonight are unlikely to be true. But the lid can always be lifted — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) August 18, 2021

bret baier claims they have indication Biden is going to be heading back to Delaware. there’s no way that’s true, right? — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) August 18, 2021

surely he’s not retreating to Wilmington AGAIN. — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) August 18, 2021

Yeah, unless they’re calling a no-fly zone over Wilmington for no reason.https://t.co/6FFYGJPLx5 — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) August 18, 2021

President Biden, who has spent the last few days traveling between the White House and Camp David, is scheduled to head to Delaware for a long weekend. That’s according to the FAA’s website pic.twitter.com/q9lWpHxbeG — WMAL News (@wmalnews) August 18, 2021

Biden telling staff he wants to go back to Delaware. Hasn’t been sleeping well this week. Thinks he will be more functional if he stays over at home in Wilmington. — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 18, 2021

Biden may go back to Delaware tonight?! @BretBaier Something is up and Americans deserve an explanation. — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) August 18, 2021

Fox News’ Bret Baier seems to be the only one reporting this, but it’s easy to believe, after Biden skipped out last weekend as Afghanistan was being overrun by the Taliban.

Pathetic. If this was Trump “reporters” would be bitching, yelling & screaming “Orange Man bad” in DC — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) August 18, 2021

You can bet it involves pudding — NiedermeyersDeadHorse aka NDH (@NiedsG) August 18, 2021

No one needs a vacation like the guy who just got back from vacation. It isn’t like there is anything important going on anyway. — Flurypd (@FluryPD) August 18, 2021

Just stay there, Joe. — princessofwhales (@princessowhales) August 18, 2021

We’re probably better off with him gone. — Junkyard Dogs (@baileyjer) August 18, 2021

The great way our country is looking and his brilliant foreign policy decisions has certainly earned this hardworking man a long weekend…especially after his grueling Camp David vacation. — Kristina (@Kris86766716) August 18, 2021

I’ll bet they can guarantee his safe arrival. 🖕🏻 — Dr. J.J. by the Bay (@flagg_colonel) August 18, 2021

Back to hiding he goes — Trisha (@studiolittle_T) August 18, 2021

After all the great work, he clearly deserves it. — Grumpy Gramps (@GrumpyGramps15) August 18, 2021

We’d read a story last week which said Biden isn’t releasing visitor logs to his home in Wilmington, so we have no idea who’s coming and going … not unless CNN parks a surveillance van outside his house. So that might be a bonus of going to Delaware.

It’s been a hard 2 day week, give the guy a break 🙄 — Dave (@daverburgess) August 18, 2021

His “weekend” starts in the middle of the week. What a disaster. — Suesie Farr (@SuesieFarr) August 18, 2021

A long weekend? It’s Wednesday. — LibbyOnTheRight (@LibbyOnTheRight) August 18, 2021

Well he’s certainly earned it. He’s worked a total of 3 days in the past 2 weeks. That’s gotta be exhausting. Plus there’s nothing much going on here and abroad. — AdamInHTownTX (Sixteen Cents Richer) (@AdamInHTownTX) August 18, 2021

Someone said he complained about not being able to sleep well and wanted to go home. I bet the 10k+ Americans stranded in Afghanistan aren’t sleeping well and want to go home too. — victoria (@victori32473265) August 18, 2021

We can always count of CBS News’ Mark Knoller to keep track of the numbers. This is as of Saturday:

Biden Weekend Scoreboard -14 weekends at home in Wilmington

-9 weekends at Camp David

-6 weekends at the WH

-1 overseas/Cornwall, England G7 — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) August 14, 2021

