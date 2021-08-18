https://www.georgiarecord.com/elderly-patient-says-emory-university-hospital-midtown-denied-outpatient-medical-care-over-refusal-to-vax-pcr-test/

Emory University Hospital – Midtown, Atlanta, GA

Image by Warren LeMay

The following is a statement we received today from the daughter of an elderly woman who has been a patient at Emory University Midtown Hospital for decades. We spoke to the mother also and verified her side of the story. We tried to contact Emory Hospital and are waiting on a response.

So mom is in her 70s, long time patient at Emory Midtown. Saw one of her docs there last week no problem. Called today to make an appointment with another of her doctors at the Outpatient Clinic. Phone screener said, I have a few questions for you. Mom said ok, shoot.

Are you vaccinated?

No. Why would you even ask that?

You either have to be vaccinated or take a COVID test when you get here.

What kind of covid test? One of those ones that goes all the way up to your brain?

Yes, a PCR test.

I had one of those before, because of all my breathing issues it caused me a lot of pain. I don’t consent to that test, which is my choice.

Well then you won’t be able to come see the doctor.

You can’t do that.

Well, that’s our policy Ma’am.

Whose policy? I want to talk to whoever made that policy.

Well Ma’am, you can’t come here if you aren’t vaccinated or have a PCR test when you get here. I’ll tell the doctor’s office you won’t do either and I’ll have them call you if they decide to change what I’ve told you. click

Mom has severe health issues and needs to see her doctor. They are willing to let her go untreated because she chooses not to get the jab or have a carcinogen soaked qtip stuck up to her brain. Which is exponentially more deadly than covid given her conditions.

They would rather she stay home and deteriorate after being a patient there for decades.

First do no harm, right????

