Since Joe Biden was in the U.S. Senate when Saigon fell in 1975, we can compare what he said then to what he’s saying now about his own Saigon moment, the fall of Kabul.

And — SURPRISE! — he was very against the idea of refugees from post-war Vietnam and Cambodia entering America:

“I’m getting sick an tired of hearing about morality, our moral obligation…the U.S. has no obligation to evacuate 1—or 100,001—South Vietnamese.” —Sen. Joe Biden, 1975 https://t.co/9G0bmkdTjJ — Avik Roy (@Avik) August 18, 2021

From the WSJ:

Unhappy with Donald Trump’s conduct in general and handling of Covid-19 in particular, millions of Americans convinced themselves that Mr. Biden is competent, compassionate, even wise. He showed otherwise at the beginning of his political career. During a discussion about aid to Cambodia in 1975, the then-freshman senator reportedly declared, “I’m getting sick and tired of hearing about morality, our moral obligation.” The same year he proclaimed that “the United States has no obligation to evacuate one, or 100,001, South Vietnamese.” Millions have been shocked by the president’s callous response to the consequences of his withdrawal from Afghanistan, but this is the politician he has always been.

As usual, he was wrong https://t.co/kAegnYTqUF — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) August 18, 2021

