Joe Biden is scheduled to travel to his Wilmington, Delaware home Thursday afternoon as thousands of Americans are stranded in Afghanistan.

Biden hid out at Camp David as Afghanistan collapsed.

Joe Biden then flew back and forth from Camp David to Washington over the last few days and avoided reporters at all costs.

Now he’s leaving Washington for a long weekend.

