Joe Biden is scheduled to travel to his Wilmington, Delaware home Thursday afternoon as thousands of Americans are stranded in Afghanistan.

Biden hid out at Camp David as Afghanistan collapsed.

Joe Biden then flew back and forth from Camp David to Washington over the last few days and avoided reporters at all costs.

Now he’s leaving Washington for a long weekend.

President Biden, who has spent the last few days traveling between the White House and Camp David, is scheduled to head to Delaware for a long weekend. That’s according to the FAA’s website pic.twitter.com/q9lWpHxbeG — WMAL News (@wmalnews) August 18, 2021

