Hillary spoke yesterday with Trudeau
Yesterday, the White House said that Joe Biden has not taken any calls with world leaders in regards to Afghanistan.
Justin Trudeau stated that he spoke with Hillary Clinton yesterday about Afghanistan.
What is going on? Why is the US President not taking calls but Hillary is? pic.twitter.com/nFn4t97M2K
— Amy Tarkanian (@MrsT106) August 18, 2021
