Kamala Harri will travel to East Asia on Friday to visit Singapore and Vietnam, of all places.

And she continues to shy away from the collapse of Afghanistan.

What complete cluelessness.

FOX News reported:

The timing probably couldn’t be worse for the Biden administration. On Friday, Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to embark on a trip across the Pacific that will include a stop in Vietnam.

The trip – which will be Harris’ second overseas venture since taking office – comes as the current crisis in Afghanistan has drawn many comparisons to the end of U.S. involvement in Vietnam in the 1970s.

This week’s scenes of crowds gathering at Kabul’s airport and U.S. military helicopters arriving to pick up passengers at the U.S. Embassy in Afghanistan’s capital revived grim memories of desperate Vietnamese people trying to board U.S. helicopters as they left the embassy in Saigon more than four decades ago.

The Vietnam War era was among the most divisive periods in American history, with the long conflict factoring into Democratic President Lyndon Johnson’s decision not to seek re-election in 1968.

The prospect of Harris visiting Vietnam at this particular moment raised the possibility of the worst photo op for an American in that country since Jane Fonda donned a helmet there in 1972.