Kamala Harris Refused to Face American People as Afghanistan Collapsed

According to multiple reports, Harris was asked to address the American people on Sunday about the unraveling situation in the war-torn country, but refused. As the Taliban threatened the lives of thousands of Americans and allies in Kabul, pressure mounted on the White House to look the people in the eye and explain what happened.

Yet, no one did.

A well-placed source inside the White House informs Becker News that Kamala objected to addressing the nation on Sunday. The source reports that Harris could be heard screaming, “They will not pin this shit on me!”

The report is corroborated by Jack Posobiec.

“Shade War going hot – Kamala refused a request to do a presser today,” Posobiec reported. “Said she was focused on Haiti not Afghanistan. Now staffers for the rival teams have been openly fighting all day, per WH official.”

