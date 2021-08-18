https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/08/18/let-the-record-show-that-rep-adam-kinzinger-thinks-tucker-carlson-is-the-most-scared-and-frightened-little-man-i-have-ever-seen/

Tucker Carlson isn’t everyone’s cup of tea. And his recent comments on Afghan refugees are … not great. They’re pretty bad, actually.

That said, though, Resistance GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger seems to have a more personal beef with Carlson, and coming from a guy who enjoys representing himself as mature and above petty insults, this isn’t a great look for Kinzinger, either:

Tucker Carlson is the most scared and frightened little man I have ever seen. Anger is a mask to cover being afraid. — Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) August 18, 2021

We’re a little surprised he didn’t coin a nickname for Carlson. No “Trembling Tucker,” Congressman? If you’re gonna go Trumpy with the insults, you might as well go big.

Hey, gang, the pot is calling the kettle black – again. https://t.co/A6EVKGv5EB — Sister Toldjah 😁 (@sistertoldjah) August 18, 2021

Have you tried a mirror? https://t.co/USZRBKdIrn — Matthew D. Dempster (@dempstermd) August 18, 2021

Adam Kinzinger’s disgust with Tucker Carlson might ring a little less hollow if Kinzinger weren’t so committed to making a childish ass of himself in public forums.

Who remembers this performance?

NOW – Rep. Adam Kinzinger goes from laughing to crying in seconds during the “January 6 Select Committee” hearing.pic.twitter.com/KGIu3cH8hr — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) July 27, 2021

And this gem?

If you didn’t serve in the revolutionary war and refer to yourself as “a patriot”— you probably are not one. — Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) August 6, 2021

If Tucker Carlson needs to learn any lessons about honor and decency and maturity, he probably shouldn’t be looking to Adam Kinzinger to teach him.

He would go on Fox and say it to Tucker’s face, but as a CNN employee, Adam has a non-compete clause. https://t.co/iNfXVTGgUO — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) August 18, 2021

