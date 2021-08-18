https://www.dailywire.com/news/lil-wayne-pledged-financial-support-to-police-officer-who-saved-his-life-pair-stay-in-touch

Former New Orleans police officer Robert Hoobler, a.k.a. “Uncle Bob,” told TMZ on Tuesday that rapper Lil Wayne has offered to financially support him or help him with anything else he needs; all the former officer has to do is call.

Hoobler was the officer who saved Wayne, real name Dwayne Michael Carter, Jr., from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at age 12. The rapper has come forward in recent years to talk about the suicide attempt and mental health.

“Hoobler, an ex-police officer, said that he saw Wayne when he was in New Orleans for a radio show in 2019. When they ran into each other, he told Hoobler that he would provide him with financial support if he needed it — all he had to do is say when,” Page Six reported.

Page Six noted that Hoobler has not taken any money from Wayne despite the offer, “but there have been talks about him joining Weezy’s team in some sort of administrative capacity,” TMZ reported.

Wayne rapped about Hoobler on a his 2015 song “London Roads,” where it was suggested “Uncle Bob” had died.

“But, Bob was still alive … and says he got in touch with Wayne to let him know all reports or rumors of his death were greatly exaggerated,” TMZ said. “Uncle Bob says Wayne was actually ready to pay for his funeral. Thankfully, that wasn’t necessary.”

In 2016, Wayne referenced Hoobler picking him up off the ground and rushing him to the hospital after he shot himself in the chest:

“That day that I shot myself, the police…came through there; they knocked the doors down; I was on the floor; they hopped over me, looking for the drugs,” said Wayne. “It was a white police that ran up and stopped, and said, ‘What the f*** are ya’ll doing? Do you not see this baby on the floor?’” “He picked me up, bought me to the hospital himself. He was white,” said Wayne.

For years, it was assumed Wayne’s gunshot wound was an accident, but the rapper has since revealed that it was a suicide attempt.

Talking about the struggle he was feeling at the time of the attempt, Wayne revealed this month that his family did not discuss feelings openly. He also emphasized that he did not have a father growing up, leading his mother to play the role of both parents, suggesting she was harder on him out of necessity. The 38-year-old credited God with keeping him alive that day.

Notably, back in 2016, Wayne knocked then-NFL QB Colin Kaepernick’s anti-police protest and said he’s never experienced racism in America, The Daily Wire reported:

“It’s the man’s decision,” Wayne said of the protest. “I’m not into it enough to even give an opinion. So when he did it, someone had to tell me why he was doing it, that’s how much I didn’t know what was going on. And I kind of still don’t.” Host Skip Bayless asked, “Where are we in the United States of America, in race relations, in what you see from day-to-day in your life?” “Skip, they wouldn’t want you to ask me that,” answered Wayne. “I have never dealt with racism, and I’m glad I didn’t have to. I don’t know if it’s because of my blessings… but it is my reality,” he said. “I thought it was over; I still believe it’s over. But obviously it isn’t.” “So you have never experienced any offensive behavior from any other color..?” asked a stunned Bayless. “No, sir,” replied the rapper.

