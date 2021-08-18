https://mediarightnews.com/marjorie-taylor-greene-preparing-articles-of-impeachment-for-biden-after-afghanistan-disaster/

Freshman Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA) is drafting articles of impeachment for Joe Biden following the Taliban’s swift takeover of Afghanistan.

Rep. Greene tweeted out the following article.

Greene said, “I have my team right now working on articles of impeachment. Because I’m so disgusted with Joe Biden. You know I’ve already filed one set of articles of impeachment. But his failure as a president is unspeakable.”

Greene also questioned whether or not the Biden Administration is, in fact, paying the Taliban so it gives the U.S. an excuse to accept more refugees. She then went after gun control saying, “Anytime any Democrat ever speaks to America about gun control again, and they want to talk to you about your AR-15, you tell them right now how many weapons and how many semi-automatic weapons did you hand over to terrorists in Afghanistan, to the Taliban, ISIS and possible Al-Qaeda before you ever talk to Americans about gun control.”

This comes as we previously reported, “that newly elected and controversial Republican U.S. House Rep from Georgia, Marjorie Taylor Greene, had threatened to file articles of impeachment on Joe Biden the day after he was officially inaugurated. Well, that day has come, and it appears based on her new video announcement, that she is following through with that notice.

“I just filed articles of impeachment on President Joe Biden, we’ll see how this goes” she said:

We reported also that it is unlikely that this will lead to a Senate conviction, or even get enough votes in the House to get as far as the U.S. Senate, although anything is possible. Nonetheless, many supporters of Greene’s are also supporters of former President Donald Trump, and they will be glad to see another politician who is keeping their word.“

This time around Rep. Greene may have some bipartisan support as many Democrats have even expressed concerns over the recent developments in Afghanistan. Even with that, impeachment seems far-fetched, never mind conviction.

Stay tuned to Media Right News for more updates.