A true leader wouldn’t negotiate with Taliban terrorists, commentator and “American Marxism” Author Mark Levin said Wednesday.

“When you elect disastrous presidents, you have disastrous consequences,” Levin said in an interview with Fox and Friends, when asked about the news that one of the five terrorists the U.S. released from Gitmo is now a Taliban commander in Afghanistan:

“When you elect disastrous presidents, you have disastrous consequences. Obama released those five, as Obama gave pardon to a number of domestic terrorists. As Clinton gave pardon to a number of domestic terrorists, as Carter gave pardon to a number of domestic terrorists. “When you show weakness to terrorists and to the enemy, they strike you. And, now, I’m worried about going forward, here. He still won’t secure the southern border. That southern border’s wide open. Does anybody think our enemies don’t know that?”

And, while liberal media claim the U.S. military can just leave Afghanistan, it can’t, because thousands of Americans are trapped there, Levin said:

“And I’m concerned we have thousands of American citizens stuck there. I mean, we have individuals in our country, some on TV, some on radio, who seem to think this is all over, let’s just get the hell out – we can’t just get the hell out of there now. We’re stuck. We have thousands of Americans there.”

Unlike Joe Biden, past presidents would not have tried to negotiate with terrorists – they would have threatened to crush the Taliban if it didn’t allow Americans to safely leave the country, because that’s what leaders do, Levin concluded:

“What do you think Theodore Roosevelt would do? What do you think Franklin Roosevelt would do? What do you think Ronald Reagan would do? What do you think Donald Trump would do? “Do you think they’d sit back and negotiate with the State Department or they’d take steps now and say, ‘You’re going to give us our people or we’re going to crush you militarily. You’ve got 24 hours. Open that damn airport, we’re getting our people, and the clock is ticking now. “That’s what a leader does.”

