FILE PHOTO: German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Estonia's Prime Minister Kaja Kallas address a news conference at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, August 17, 2021. Kay Nietfeld/Pool via Reuters

August 18, 2021

BERLIN (Reuters) – German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Kahn, the Emir of Qatar and the head of the U.N. Refugee Agency (UNHCR) on Tuesday evening, her spokesman said on Wednesday.

“The chancellor spoke yesterday, in the early evening, with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Kahn as well as with the Emir of Qatar,” spokesman Steffen Seibert told a regular news conference.

Merkel also spoke with Filippo Grandi, head of the UNHCR refugee agency, Seibert said, adding that the biggest flows of Afghans at the moment were within the country.

(Reporting by Paul Carrel; Editing by Douglas Busvine)

