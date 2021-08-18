http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/g4utytvvEJ8/midweek-in-pictures-afghan-bugout-edition.php
President Biden’s July statement that “there’s going to be no circumstance where you see people being lifted off the roof of the United States embassy” will stand next to President George H.W. Bush’s “Read my lips: no new taxes” pledge as the most self-damning statement from a modern president. And we learn that as recently as the middle of last week, the State Department was flying over a regular rotation of embassy personnel to Kabul. They are that clueless and stupid.
