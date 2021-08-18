https://thelibertydaily.com/milley-there-was-nothing-that-i-or-anyone-else-saw-that-indicated-a-collapse-of-this-army-or-this-government-in-11-days/

Woke General Mark Milley is running cover for the Biden regime, U.S. intelligence, and himself after reports that they warned Joe Biden not to pull out all troops from Afghanistan without negotiating a peace agreement. He admitted today that though they warned a “rapid collapse” was a very clear possibility, they didn’t expect it to be THIS rapid.

“There was nothing that I or anyone else saw that indicated a collapse of this [Afghan] army or this government in 11 days,” he said at a press conference today.

MILLEY: “There was nothing that I or anyone else saw that indicated a collapse of this army and this government in 11 days.” pic.twitter.com/bbAqFcwyqS — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 18, 2021

This statement was made to try to relieve pressure off the Biden regime and Biden himself. Milley acknowledge reports that he thought this could happen, but that their timeframe was weeks, months, or even years. For it to happen in 11 days was not a possibility in their recommendations, and yet it happened.

Was two decades of military and intelligence experience directly on the ground in Afghanistan not enough to see this coming? Were the warnings from others who worked in the region during the Trump administration completely unheeded?

As Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, it seems clear General Mark Milley is spending far too much time destroying our military with Critical Race Theory and not enough time keeping our military as strong as it was when he inherited it.

