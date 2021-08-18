https://nationalfile.com/sec-filing-moderna-already-made-12-billion-this-year-from-vaccines-expects-to-make-more-from-booster-shots/

SEC filings reveal that Moderna, who’s COVID-19 vaccine efficacy is reportedly waning, made $12 billion this year. Booster shots will greatly increase profits even more.

SEC filings have shown that Moderna has made $12 billion as the government and major institutions push for forced vaccinations. As Moderna’s vaccine efficacy is reportedly waning, federal officials are now saying that Americans will need booster shots. These booster shots will make Moderna even more cash. Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna said they are “looking forward towards our vision of a single dose annual booster that provides protection against COVID-19, flu and RSV for adults. I look forward to the start of our Phase 3 trial for CMV this year and to clinical proof of concept data in the coming quarters from our therapeutics pipeline. We believe this is just the beginning.”

The report continues: “In a Phase 2 study, vaccination with 50 µg of three different Moderna mRNA booster candidates induced robust antibody responses against the wildtype D614G COVID-19 strain and against important variants of concern including Gamma (P.1); Beta (B.1.351); and Delta (B.1.617.2). The booster candidates included mRNA-1273, investigational mRNA-1273.351, and investigational mRNA-1273.211. Neutralizing antibody levels following the boost approached those observed after primary vaccination with two doses of 100 µg of mRNA-1273.”

Moderna currently has over $7 billion in net cash on hand, or liquid capital used in operating activities. As Moderna moves to push these booster shots, reports have revealed that an untold number of COVID-obsessed Americans have already requested and received the third dose of the controversial vaccines. (READ MORE: COVID Hysterics Are Deceiving Pharmacists To Get Vaccine ‘Booster Shots’, Make Their Insurance Pay For It)

However, not all who receive a third vaccine dose do so in a proper manner. Gina Welch, a woman who spoke to KTLA, revealed that she lied to a vaccine clinic by telling them she wanted to receive her first dose. In reality, it was her third. “I’m going to follow these experts and I’m going to go protect myself,” said Welch, referring to studies she read suggesting a third dose would be beneficial. “I’m not going to wait another six months to a year for them to recommend a third dose.”

