As Americans watch gruesome and distressing images of Taliban cruelty come out of Afghanistan, MSNBC ran an opinion piece on Wednesday comparing pro-life Republican legislators to members of the terrorist group.

The op-ed, penned by MSNBC opinion columnist Dean Obeidallah, warned that “the Taliban aren’t the only ones trying to impose their will on women’s bodies and choices.”

“Over the last few days, the airwaves have been filled with Republicans voicing their deep concern over the rights of the women of Afghanistan,” Obeidallah wrote, adding, “And yet, I have to wonder where these voices were when extremists, based on a narrow reading of their religion’s beliefs, enacted a law that forces a woman who was raped to carry the fetus of the rapist to term?”

“Look, nobody is saying the GOP and the Taliban are equally bad,” the MSNBC columnist said.

However, he accused Republican lawmakers of attempting to “impose their religious beliefs on all others.”

“If the GOP wants to show that it is sincerely concerned with the rights of the women in Afghanistan, it can start by first championing the human rights of women in the U.S. But instead, it is doing all it can to prevent gender equality while oppressing women based on its members’ extreme religious beliefs,” Obeidallah wrote.

“Sound familiar?” he concluded.

The Taliban took over Afghanistan’s capital and the presidential palace in Kabul on Sunday with little to no resistance after the collapse of the Afghan government.

Over the last several weeks, the terrorist group advanced across the country at a breakneck pace that appeared to stun U.S. officials. President Joe Biden authorized a total of 7,000 troops to handle the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan as the U.S. completes its withdrawal of all U.S. troops from the country, marking the end of America’s 20-year war in Afghanistan.

On Tuesday, shocking photos emerged from Afghanistan showing apparently unconscious women and children soaked in blood who became victims of Taliban attacks over the last few days. The same day, the Taliban’s spokesman promised an “inclusive, Islamic government.”

Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of the pro-life Susan B. Anthony List, slammed MSNBC in a statement.

“MSNBC does the nation a great disservice in allowing this piece to run, which exploits Afghan women, ignores their values, and smears pro-life Republicans who are fighting every day in Congress to defend the lives of American women and their unborn babies from the extreme agenda of the abortion lobby,” Dannenfelser said.

Dannenfelser said that America is one in seven nations that allow abortion on demand for any reason up to birth, as do China and North Korea.

“Pro-life lawmakers are to be commended for their courage in challenging this extreme status quo – and they should be emboldened by the truth that the majority of Americans are on their side, eager to humanize our laws,” she said.

