In a bizarre Wednesday morning column, MSNBC’s Dean Obeidallah claimed that Republicans’ condemnations of the Taliban have no merit because the GOP opposes “women’s rights.”

“I have to wonder where these voices were when extremists, based on a narrow reading of their religion’s beliefs, enacted a law that forces a woman who was raped to carry the fetus of the rapist to term?” Obeidallah wrote, likely referring to Republicans supporting recent pro-life laws.

The failed comedian and lawyer grants that “nobody is saying the GOP and the Taliban are equally bad,” yet adds that pro-life Republicans can’t truly oppose the Taliban’s 12th-century misogyny because most GOP lawmakers, including House Leader Kevin McCarthy, voted against reauthorizing the “Violence Against Women Act,” and some hope the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.

So Obeidallah believes opposing the termination of nascent life and voting against a hyper-partisan bill is comparable to the Taliban forbidding women to show any skin, attend school, or drive a car.

While Republicans have for decades tried to get progressive groups to care about oppressed Muslim women abroad, “female champions” like Kamala Harris, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, and Rashida Tlaib have been pitifully silent about the ongoing re-enslavement of Afghan women.

Omar did manage to rant about Fox News Tuesday night, while Tlaib desperately tried to bash America’s foreign policy over the weekend but failed to use correct facts.

As for Obeidallah’s ilk, like many left-wing writers over the years, his moral relativism — insinuating the two concepts are even remotely close — is rather repugnant. His and many Democrats’ passion for abortion is so sacrosanct that they frequently abandon common sense and morals.

