https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/mtg-goes-nuclear/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE







Brand new AD from Marjorie Taylor Greene

“Nineteen cowardly Senate Republicans joined Chuck Schumer and the Senate Democrats to pass a so-called infrastructure bill that’s really the first step in Biden’s communization of America.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene: “19 cowardly Senate Republicans joined Chuck Schumer and the Senate Democrats to pass a so-called infrastructure bill that’s really the first step in Biden’s communization of America.” pic.twitter.com/7IJAihG4FG — The Hill (@thehill) August 17, 2021

Bonus Clip — MTG and Matt Gaetz in Iowa later this week





