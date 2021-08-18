https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/mtg-goes-nuclear/

Posted by Kane on August 18, 2021

Brand new AD from Marjorie Taylor Greene

“Nineteen cowardly Senate Republicans joined Chuck Schumer and the Senate Democrats to pass a so-called infrastructure bill that’s really the first step in Biden’s communization of America.”

Bonus Clip — MTG and Matt Gaetz in Iowa later this week



