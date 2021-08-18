https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/611e1d90bbafd42ff589dba0
Biden’s Afghanistan withdrawal and the Taliban takeover mean the terror threat from ISIS and Al Qaeda is back….
Joe Biden bets a war-weary America will stick with him on the Afghanistan withdrawal, despite heavy criticism over the administration’s handling of the issue….
The Taliban is celebrating Afghanistan’s Independence Day by declaring it had beaten “the arrogant of power of the world” in the United States…
Twelve people were killed amid the chaos in and around Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan on Sunday, Reuters reported, quoting unnamed Taliban and NATO officials….
The Taliban has announced the creation of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, four days after its capture of Kabul from the Western-backed government and 102 years after Britain relinquished its rule …