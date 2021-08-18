https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/08/18/must-watch-in-powerful-speech-conservative-mp-and-afghanistan-veteran-calls-out-joe-biden-for-shameful-afghanistan-narrative-video/

When Joe Biden took back the White House for the Democratic Party, we heard from a lot of liberals both here and abroad about how America was once again worthy of the world’s respect.

Now that Joe Biden has been in the White House for these past months, the notion of global respect for the United States has all but flown completely out the window. And you know what? The Biden administration doesn’t deserve anyone’s respect right now. They’ve managed to blow the Afghanistan withdrawal at every turn, and their carelessness and incompetence has had and will continue to have horrific and deadly consequences.

Conservative MP Tom Tugendhat, for one, has some thoughts on the ongoing situation as well as on Joe Biden’s handling of it. And, as an Afghanistan veteran who was fought alongside and was decorated by the U.S. 82nd Airborne, Tugendhat is in as good a moral position as anyone to share those thoughts.

Sometimes, in the midst of noise and soundbites, a voice comes through to silence the crowd. This is such a moment. Extraordinary indeed. https://t.co/A1Vvpmv5Ep — William Wade (@thewilliamwade) August 18, 2021

Please take the eight minutes to watch him speak:

An extraordinary and moving speech from veteran MP Tom Tugendhat, with very harsh words for President Biden on Afghanistan “To see their commander in chief call into question the courage of men I fought with, is shameful.” pic.twitter.com/ZgEEHwD9MI — James Longman (@JamesAALongman) August 18, 2021

“This doesn’t have to be defeat. But at the moment, it damn well feels like it.”

And that’s thanks in no small part to the actions of Joe Biden and his administration. The effects of their poor leadership will be felt for years to come. And they deserve every bit of the outrage and vitriol being thrown at them.

Hear, hear @TomTugendhat thank you for that thoughtful speech and your service. — Mike Henley 🤨 (@trentconsultant) August 18, 2021

Biden’s efforts to blame the Afghan army for his botched withdrawal is getting hammered around the world. This is just brutal. “Those who have never fought for the colors they fly, should be careful about criticizing those who have.” https://t.co/dcD1rMiH96 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 18, 2021

The 82nd Airborne Division trained Afghan Security Forces, and Joe Biden painting the Afghan Security Forces as cowardly and weak is not only an insult to those Afghans who risked their lives to keep the Taliban at bay, but also to the American soldiers who helped them.

There have been moments when I have been so cross with @TomTugendhat in his role as #MP in #Tonbridge and his voting in favour of the government. But I know him to be an exceptional soldier and man….and his speech today was incredible, honest, raw and moving. #Afghanistan https://t.co/OjktgyeUUo — Eat, Drink & Shop Local (@Eat_DrinkLocal) August 18, 2021

Both the U.S. military and the Afghans deserve far better than the Biden administration.

It would be great if @JoeBiden and @SpeakerPelosi had the character and moral fiber to watch this. https://t.co/9MbTyfGR8y — Jimmy Hall (@JimmyHallTX) August 18, 2021

We won’t hold our breath.

The damage this last week has done to America’s reputation amongst our allies is, I think, worse than we know, and the consequences will soon become known. https://t.co/dACB5svlHN — Clover (@americath123) August 18, 2021

