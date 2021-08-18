https://hannity.com/media-room/nervous-newsom-gavins-campaign-calls-recall-a-matter-of-life-and-death-for-californians/

HERE WE GO: Berkeley Academics Claim Gavin Newsom Recall ‘Unconstitutional’, Courts Could Stop Election

posted by Hannity Staff – 8.12.21

An op-ed from two academics at the University of California, Berkeley published by the New York Times now claims that California’s impending recall election of Gavin Newsom violates the United States Constitution.

“There Is a Problem With California’s Recall. It’s Unconstitutional,” claim the Dean and Professor. “The most basic principles of democracy are that the candidate who gets the most votes is elected and that every voter gets an equal say in an election’s outcome. The California system for voting in a recall election violates these principles and should be declared unconstitutional.”

“By conducting the recall election in this way, Mr. Newsom can receive far more votes than any other candidate but still be removed from office. Many focus on how unfair this structure is to the governor, but consider instead how unfair it is to the voters who support him,” add the academics.

“Imagine that 10 million people vote in the recall election and 5,000,001 vote to remove Mr. Newsom, while 4,999,999 vote to keep him in office. He will then be removed and the new governor will be whichever candidate gets the most votes on the second question. In a recent poll, the talk show host Larry Elder was leading with 18 percent among the nearly 50 candidates on the ballot. With 10 million people voting, Mr. Elder would receive the votes of 1.8 million people. Mr. Newsom would have the support of almost three times as many voters, but Mr. Elder would become the governor,” they write.

“The stakes for California are enormous, not only for who guides us through our current crises — from the pandemic to drought, wildfires and homelessness — but also for how we choose future governors. The Constitution simply does not permit replacing a governor with a less popular candidate,” conclude the Berkeley faculty.

