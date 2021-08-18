https://www.theepochtimes.com/new-yorks-rent-relief-program-slowest-in-nation-only-7000-households-helped-watchdog-reports_3954217.html

Only slightly over 7,000 households have received money from New York State’s rent relief program launched two months ago. The initial rollout was the slowest in the nation, according to a report by the state watchdog.

The program is to help low- and mid-income New Yorkers pay rent they missed because of financial strain during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns that have strangled the economy.

The state opened up the program on June 1 and by July 30 received over 168,000 applications. Yet, by Aug. 9, only 7,072 households were paid any money, according to the report released on Aug. 16 by State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli.

The state has more than $2.3 billion in federal funds available for the program, but managed to pay out less than $100 million, the report says.

In the first month after launch, the state made no payments, the only state in the union that has failed to do so. Even some New York counties that have launched their own rent relief programs worked faster and managed to push out the money at least to some people in June.

The state agency responsible for the program, Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The state announced on July 26 that it was streamlining the program, cutting documentation required for applications, and bringing in 350 volunteer reviewers from other state agencies. It pledged to catch up on payments to all pending verified applicants by the end of August.

New Yorkers late on rent payments can apply as long as they earn less than 80 percent of the median income in their area and saw their income drop, expenses go up, or ended up on unemployment benefits due to the pandemic since March 13, 2020.

The state would pay up to $15,000 for late rent and utility bills. If rent makes up more than 35 percent of the household income, the program would also pay up to three months of future rent.

In New York City, the Area Median Income reaches over $95,000 for a family of four.

Over 300,000 New York State households reported being late on rent in June, according to Census Bureau surveys cited by the report. The state has an eviction moratorium in place, preventing landlords from evicting tenants who don’t pay.

New York’s economy has been hit hard by the pandemic lockdowns. New York City’s unemployment rate jumped from 3.6 percent in January 2020 to 20 percent in May that year, then dropping to 10.6 percent in June, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Statewide, the rate hit a 16.2 percent high in April and dropped to 7.7 percent by June.

