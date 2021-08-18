https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/newsom-sells-norcal-home-5-9-million-ahead-recall-election/

California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) sold his home just outside of San Francisco for $5.895 million – above his most recent asking price – in the months leading up to his recall election.

Newsom sold his 4,000 sq ft home in May after it became clear he would be facing a recall election later this year.

Photo: Realtor.com

The recall election is set for September 14, 2021.

The New York Post reported:

The 53-year-old Democrat sold his pre-governorship mansion outside San Francisco for $5.895 million in May, property records show. He first listed the five-bedroom, five-bathroom home spanning 4,000 square feet in January 2019 for $5,995,000 after he took office and moved to Sacramento, according to Realtor.com. It did not sell and quietly slipped off the market — until it sold off-market in May above its most recent asking price of $5,695,000. Governor Newsom and his wife Jennifer purchased the home for $2.225 million in 2011 and put at least $330,000 into remodeling the house, Marin County permit application records show.

