Former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler lost his appearance on an Uber Eats-NFL partnered commercial after voicing his opinion on CCP virus health regulations and mask mandates set on schoolchildren.

“Lost a commercial with Uber eats partnering with the NFL,” Cutler said on social media. “Was going to film in LA, ‘views aren’t aligned.’ Guess they don’t like future School board members. Frees up my weekend.”

Uber confirmed in a statement to USA Today they pulled the 38-year-old Indiana native from the cast due to his view on public health orders set during the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus pandemic, noting they prefer to work with those who have similar views as the company.

“We are proud of all the work Uber has done over the last year to help get as many people vaccinated as possible,” a company spokesperson said in response “As such, we prefer to partner with those who support that work.”

Cutler recently used his social media account to advocate against mask mandates set for schoolchildren. He also teased a possible run for a school board position in his home state of Tennessee.

Former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler looks on before the game between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill., on Sept. 5, 2019. (Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

“How do you run for school board? I need this info,” the father of three asked his Twitters followers on Aug. 11.

The next day, the quarterback who was ranked number 11 overall by the Denver Broncos in the 2006 NFL draft, posted a picture of himself doing school board research.

“Looks like a 2024 campaign for me,” Cutler said.

On Aug. 16, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed an executive order to allow parents the final decision on whether their child should wear a mask at school.

“No one cares more about the health and well-being of a child than a parent,” the Republican governor said in a statement announcing the order.

From NTD News

Lorenz Duchamps

