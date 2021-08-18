https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/18/not-satire-socialist-magazine-fires-staffers-who-attempted-to-form-a-workers-co-op/
The magazine Current Affairs is reportedly laying off staffers who attempted to form a worker’s co-op:
I am grieved to tell you that @nathanjrobinson has effectively fired me & most of the @curaffairs staff because we were trying to organize into a worker’s co-op. This isn’t a bit. I wish it was. https://t.co/0lmnJlzAEX pic.twitter.com/5P6U88d4VR
— lyta gold, fired for doing socialism (@lyta_gold) August 18, 2021
We should clarify something for those of you not familiar with Current Affairs: IT IS A SOCIALIST MAGAZINE:
“Yes, we were fired by the editor-in-chief of a socialist magazine for trying to start a worker co-op.” https://t.co/BwnpYXK8YI
— Hunter Walker (@hunterw) August 18, 2021
Nope, it’s not satire:
Even editors of socialist magazines know that socialism is dumb. https://t.co/Gu033qZJTZ
— Chris Kieser (@ckieser13) August 18, 2021
“A real socialist organization has never been tried”?
A real socialist organization has never been tried https://t.co/6qZwFP3zs7
— Robert Kroese (@robkroese) August 18, 2021
And we agree. This is art:
Who says modern art can’t be sublimely beautiful? https://t.co/PFvZxKSEor
— Inez Stepman ⚪️🔴⚪️ (@InezFeltscher) August 18, 2021
Actually, it’s not that complicated:
we don’t know the full story. but just goes to show that even idealists are complicated and reality has built by more than ideals https://t.co/p6qxbg3uue
— Razib 🥥 Khan (@razibkhan) August 18, 2021
What’s even funnier is the editor who allegedly fired the people trying to unionize is working on a story on “how socialists organize”:
If you’re an active member of your DSA chapter & would be willing to be interviewed for some CA writing & academic research I am doing on how socialists organize, please email [email protected] Particularly interested in New Orleans & Chicago but welcome all respondents.
— Nathan J Robinson (@NathanJRobinson) August 14, 2021
Well, we know some people he can talk to. . .
you could try these peoplehttps://t.co/w5YrycqKS6
— Deregulation is Infrastructure (@madrid4nyc) August 18, 2021
***