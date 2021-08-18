https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/18/not-satire-socialist-magazine-fires-staffers-who-attempted-to-form-a-workers-co-op/

The magazine Current Affairs is reportedly laying off staffers who attempted to form a worker’s co-op:

We should clarify something for those of you not familiar with Current Affairs: IT IS A SOCIALIST MAGAZINE:

Nope, it’s not satire:

“A real socialist organization has never been tried”?

And we agree. This is art:

Actually, it’s not that complicated:

What’s even funnier is the editor who allegedly fired the people trying to unionize is working on a story on “how socialists organize”:

Well, we know some people he can talk to. . .

***

