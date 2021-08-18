https://www.oann.com/nvidia-forecasts-third-quarter-revenue-above-estimates/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=nvidia-forecasts-third-quarter-revenue-above-estimates



FILE PHOTO: The logo of technology company Nvidia is seen at its headquarters in Santa Clara, California February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith FILE PHOTO: The logo of technology company Nvidia is seen at its headquarters in Santa Clara, California February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

August 18, 2021

(Reuters) – Nvidia Corp forecast third-quarter revenue above Wall Street expectations on Wednesday as it benefits from a boom in demand for its chips used in data centers and gaming devices. The company estimated current-quarter revenue to be $6.80 billion, plus or minus 2%. Analysts on average had expected $6.53 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

