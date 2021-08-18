https://www.dailywire.com/news/opinion-i-told-you-biden-would-be-a-foreign-policy-disaster

I told you so.

“One of the fundamental responsibilities of the President of the United States is to define foreign policy,” I wrote for The Daily Wire during the 2020 Presidential race. “This involves, among other areas, acting as Commander in Chief of the armed forces, advocating for the United States by forming (and possibly dissolving) relationships with other nations and organizations, and enacting the nation’s high-level strategy on the world stage.”

I went on to explain that, as former Defense Secretary Robert Gates put it, Joe Biden has been wrong about “nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades.”

This fact is undeniable, with Biden’s foreign policy history replete with ineptitude:

Biden opposed Ronald Reagan’s Strategic Defense Initiative, which is credited for aiding the collapse of the Soviet Union and the end of the Cold War.

Biden was one of the first legislators to support the bombing of Serbia in the 1990s and advocate for the Bosnian Muslims to be armed, which yielded disastrous results.

Biden voted against the Gulf War in 1991, in which “the United States and a broad multinational coalition quickly achieved their goals.”

In 2002, he voted in support of the war against Iraq, and in 2003 said “I voted to go into Iraq, and I’d vote to do it again.” We should note that he now claims he opposed it from the start.

Joe Biden opposed the raid which resulted in the death of Osama bin Laden, saying “Mr. President, my suggestion is, don’t go.” We should note that Biden now claims to have played a key role in the move.

Biden bolstered the drone war, which involved hundreds of strikes in Pakistan, Yemen, Libya, and other countries, and resulted in hundreds of civilian casualties.

So is it any surprise that Biden — the man President Obama selected to bolster his foreign policy and national security experience — oversaw the collapse of Afghanistan in a matter of weeks?

The concern now grows beyond the terrible events unfolding in Afghanistan toward the ability of the American electorate to make basic decisions based on easily-available information.

Joe Biden’s history of stupidity on the world stage was glistening in the sun for all to see. During his time as Vice President alone, the world descended into chaos, with ISIS emerging from the Middle Eastern void of power created by the Obama administration’s policies.

The writing was on the wall, and yet people voted for Biden anyway.

Voting has consequences, and as we watch the descent of Afghanistan into hellish tyranny in real-time, those who voted for Biden — despite the almost certain catastrophic results which would follow — should remember this mistake when 2024 comes around.

