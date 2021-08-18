https://thehill.com/changing-america/sustainability/environment/568453-over-130-pet-deaths-may-be-linked-to-midwestern

The Food and Drug Administration has issued a warning to Midwestern Pet Foods, stating its foods may be linked to over 130 pet deaths.

The warning comes after the brand voluntarily recalled a number of its pet food products in January due to the FDA finding high levels of aflatoxins, which can cause illnesses and even death. Midwestern Pet Foods added additional products to its recall list in March after Salmonella contaminations were discovered.

Subsequent site inspections of the brand’s facilities by the FDA “found evidence of significant violations of the Current Good Manufacturing Practice, Hazard Analysis, and Risk-Based Preventive Controls for Food for Animals regulation.”

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

“Inspections of Midwestern Pet Foods, Inc.’s manufacturing plants revealed evidence of violations, which were shared across multiple plants and were associated with the illness or death of hundreds of pets who had eaten the company’s dry dog food,” Steven M. Solomon, director of the FDA’s Center for Veterinary Medicine, said in a press release.

The FDA has been informed of over 130 pet deaths and 220 pet illnesses as of Aug. 9, though these numbers are approximations.

Midwestern Pet Foods hasn’t responded at this time.

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA

MOST AMERICANS WOULD GIVE UP THE INTERNET FOR THEIR PETS

PANDEMIC PUPPIES RETURNED TO SHELTERS AS COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS LIFT

1,000 FERAL CATS RELEASED ONTO CHICAGO STREETS TO TACKLE RAT EXPLOSION

AMAZING VIDEO CAPTURES RARELY SEEN YELLOW WHALES

VIDEO CATCHES TERRIFYING MOMENT A COLORADO HIKER WAS CHARGED BY ENORMOUS BULL MOOSE

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

