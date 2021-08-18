https://www.oann.com/over-2200-people-evacuated-on-kabul-military-flights-security-official/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=over-2200-people-evacuated-on-kabul-military-flights-security-official

August 18, 2021

KABUL (Reuters) – Over 2,200 diplomats and other civilians have so far been evacuated on military flights out of Kabul, a Western security official in the Afghan capital told Reuters on Wednesday.

There was no clarity yet on when civilian flights will resume from Kabul, the official said.

(Reporting by Rupam Jain, Writing by Raju Gopalakrishnan; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

