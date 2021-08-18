http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/1A9daDSCKww/

During an interview with San Francisco’s KPIX on Tuesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) praised President Joe Biden’s decision to withdraw from Afghanistan as “strong” and “decisive.” She also stated that the “disarray” in the country “has to be corrected.” And that the military will be in talks with the Taliban to ensure Americans and American allies can exit safely.

Pelosi responded to a question on whether the U.S. should have had a stronger military force during the transition by stating, “Well, first, may I just say that I commend the president for the action that he took. It was strong. It was decisive. And it was the right thing to do. We should have been out of Afghanistan a while back. But now, we are — unfortunately, one of the possibilities was that it would be in disarray, as it is. But that has to be corrected. And it is my understanding, from the assurances we have received, that the military will be there, negotiating with the Taliban for the safe exit of American citizens and friends, people who have helped us, our allies there, and people who work in the nonprofit sector, but also, not just U.S. NGOs, but those who have worked in Afghan NGOs as well, who would be targets.”

