“We are working to do that, first, by securing the airport today and then in the days ahead, by taking people out one flight a time, flight after flight,” Sullivan said. “We fully intend to continue an evacuation process to bring out people who worked alongside of us in Afghanistan.”

BREAKING: Seven people are dead amid the chaos at the Kabul airport, including some who fell from a departing American military transport jet, senior U.S. military officials say. https://t.co/2JPKZXpx4n

“We planned for a wide range of contingencies, one of those was the need to flow in a substantial number of forces to secure the airport and be able to facilitate that evacuation,” Sullivan explained. “We have now successfully drawn down the U.S. embassy in Kabul. We have moved all of those personnel either to the airport or out of the country. And we flowed in several thousand troops who had been prepositioned in theater for precisely this purpose.”

Some clung to the sides of planes, even as one taxied down the runway, in a bid to flee the Taliban. https://t.co/pAgoGW7tos pic.twitter.com/4YGQd2iEzk

Scenes of panic and chaos played out at the airport in Kabul as crowds of people desperate to escape Afghanistan rushed onto the tarmac.

“When push came to shove, they decided not to step up and fight for their country,” Sullivan added .

“The president did not think it was inevitable that the Taliban were going to take control of Afghanistan,” Sullivan told ABC News. “He thought the Afghan national security forces could step up and fight because we spent 20 years, tens of billions of dollars, training them, giving them the best equipment, giving them support of U.S. forces for 20 years.”

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan weighed-in on the chaos engulfing Afghanistan Monday; admitting the Biden administration was caught off-guard by the “speed” of the Taliban advance.

BIDEN to USA: ‘I Stand Squarely Behind My Decision’

posted by Hannity Staff – 2 days ago

President Biden addressed the nation Monday afternoon as chaos engulfed Afghanistan, saying he “stands squarely behind his decision” as the Taliban seize control of the capital.

“I stand squarely behind my decision. After 20 years, I’ve learned the hard way that there was never a good time to withdraw US Forces. That’s why we’re still there. We were Clear-eyed about the risk. We planned for every contingency… The truth is, this did unfold more quickly than we anticipated,” said the President.

US Troops shot and killed two armed gunmen at Kabul’s Airport Monday as thousands of Afghans attempted to flee the country while the Taliban rapidly seizes control.

“In separate incidents at the airport on Monday, U.S. troops shot and killed two armed men at the airport and at least three Afghans clinging to the side of an Air Force jet were run over and killed,” reports the Wall Street Journal.

At least 7,000 US Soldiers will be deployed to protect the airport and evacuate American citizens in the days ahead.

President Biden will address the nation at 3:45 from the White House.

Biden will address the country today, as Afghans clinging to US planes fall to their deaths in Kabul. Hard to script a worse propaganda victory for our enemies as we approach the 20th anniversary of 9/11. There is nothing Biden can say now to right the wrong of his failed policy. — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) August 16, 2021

A reporter on CNN described the chaos unfolding in Afghanistan’s capital city Monday; telling viewers the Taliban fighters are chanting “Death to America” but they “seem friendly at the same time.”

“The Taliban fighters have flooded the capital. Smiling and victorious, they took the city of six million people in a matter of hours, barely firing a shot,” says the narrator.

“They tell us they’re here to maintain law and order,” she adds. “They’re just chanting ‘Death to America’ but they seem friendly at the same time.”

CNN REPORTER ON TALIBAN: “They’re just chanting ‘death to America,’ but they seem friendly at the same time.” The same reporter then says the Taliban have a “welcoming spirit” as they wave rifles in the air. Yes, this is a real clip. pic.twitter.com/VdXWplr8V2 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 16, 2021

Biden to address nation on Afghanistan “soon” https://t.co/sUMBFFi2Za pic.twitter.com/SbvXd4d3zT — The Hill (@thehill) August 16, 2021

