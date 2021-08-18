https://justthenews.com/government/security/capitol-police-are-investigating-potential-explosive-device-evacuate-cannon?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

U.S. Capitol Police on Thursday morning are investigating a possible explosive device in a pickup truck outside the Library of Congress.

Police officers said they were “responding to a suspicious vehicle” near the library, near the Cannon House Office Building, which has been evacuated.

Lawmakers are on August recess and not on Capitol Hill. However, staffers and others could still be working within the several-acre complex.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

