Joe Biden’s Afghanistan withdrawal debacle has only just started to eat away at his standing with the American people. Events like those that transpired over the weekend in Kabul need some time to marinate with the public before trends can be seen in the data.

But Biden’s numbers had been on the downslope prior to the debacle in Afghanistan, and now it appears he will have a hard, long slog to climb out of the hole he’s dug for himself.

By a margin of 43-37, Joe Biden would lose to Donald Trump if the election were held today, according to the latest Rasmussen poll. The difference is that Trump would win more women and blacks than he did in 2020, when he lost to Biden, 46.8%-51.3%.

The survey comes at a key point in Biden’s presidency. He is now under fire for bungling America’s withdrawal from Afghanistan, increasing inflation, and spiraling crime. Several other surveys out this week have shown his approval rating underwater, a place Trump floated for much of his presidency. Today, Axios headlined, “Biden’s average approval rating drops below 50% for first time.” It cited poll trackers from FiveThirtyEight and RealClearPolitics. The site added, “This marks a precipitous decline from the FiveThirtyEight peak of 55.1% in March and the RCP peak of 55.7% in April.”

Other numbers from the Rassmussen poll show plenty of trouble for Biden.

Just 37 percent of voters say they would vote for Biden today;

13 percent of Democrats say they would vote for Trump today;

Moderate voters support for Biden has plummeted 13 points, while Trump has gained;

11 percent of 18-39 year olds regret their 2020 vote;

14 percent of Black Americans regret their 2020 vote;

9 percent of Democrats regret their 2020 vote;

12 percent of Moderates regret their 2020 vote.

When nearly one in ten Democratic voters “regret” their vote, the president is in deep trouble. And 15 percent of blacks regretting their vote for Biden? That’s a serious matter when the Democrats’ number one interest group shows a nearly 15-percent defection.

All the caveats about polls aside, most people with a political ear to the ground feel the same sense of unease that these voters are feeling. Whether it’s the president’s age or basic incompetence is hard to say. But the voters are unsettled, and it’s hard to see how Biden can regain their trust.

