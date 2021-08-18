https://www.theblaze.com/news/polls-biden-approval-plummets-afghanistan

The American public is souring on President Joe Biden after witnessing the disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal that his administration facilitated.

What are the details?

According to a new Reuters/Ipsos poll, Biden’s job performance has plummeted as Americans have witnessed his administration’s Afghanistan blunder.

On Friday, the poll found that 53% of Americans approved of Biden’s job performance. By Monday, that figure had fallen to 46%.

Unfortunately for Biden, the Reuters/Ipsos survey is not the only poll showing lopsided approval ratings. Rasmussen Reports surveys show similar figures — a majority of Americans disapprove of Biden’s job performance, especially after the fall of Kabul — while polling averages from RealClearPolitics and FiveThirtyEight show a majority of Americans disapprove of Biden’s job performance.

What about the Afghan withdrawal?

It’s not just Biden. Americans, overall, are souring on withdrawing from Afghanistan.

In fact, a Morning Consult/Politico poll, conducted Aug. 13-16, showed that American support for the withdrawal plummeted 20 points in four months’ time. In April, the poll found that 69% of registered voters supported the withdrawal. The most recent survey, however, showed that just 49% of registered voters continue to support the withdrawal after witnessing the Taliban’s swift victory.

Support for the withdrawal dropped even further when respondents were confronted with the terrorism implications of America’s botched Afghan withdrawal.

From Politico:

When asked whether the U.S. should still withdraw its military presence if this would create an opportunity for terrorist groups like al Qaeda to establish operations in Afghanistan, voters were less supportive. Just 35 percent of participants said the American military should withdraw in this case, with 48 percent saying it should not. This highlights the fear of terrorism coming from the country, as U.S. military involvement in Afghanistan began following the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. Of the voters surveyed, 38 percent said the U.S. should still withdraw if the Taliban regains control of most of Afghanistan. Forty-five percent of voters said the U.S. should probably or definitely not withdraw, a larger share than those who generally opposed the decision to withdraw.

Support for Biden’s withdrawal is likely to drop even further.

Americans are being confronted with the Biden administration’s potential abandonment of tens of thousands of Afghans — along with their families — who risked their lives to help America conduct its military mission in the country.

Seeing desperate Afghans cling to planes, some even falling to their tragic deaths, will drive support for the withdrawal, and Biden, further down.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

