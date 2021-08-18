https://nypost.com/2021/08/17/giants-trade-cornerback-isaac-yiadom-to-packers/

The Giants are trading cornerback Isaac Yiadom to the Green Bay Packers for fellow CB Josh Jackson, according to reports.

Jackson was a second-round pick for the Packers in 2018. He started 10 games in his rookie season and five in 2020.

The 25-year-old was expected to get playing time in 2021 for Green Bay, but struggled in the Packers’ preseason opener against the Texans. According to Pro Football Focus, he gave up 91 yards on ten targets in that game — seven of them completions.

The Packers had apparently seen enough, and chose to let him go for Yiadom. Perhaps a change of scenery will help Jackson live up to his draft status.

The 25-year-old Yiadom started 10 games for the Giants in 2020 after being acquired from Denver prior to the season. He had five pass breakups, a forced fumble and half a sack with the Giants.

Yiadom was selected in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft and spent two seasons with the Broncos. He will now join his third team in four seasons.

The trade comes a day after the Giants traded with the Texans for another cornerback — Keion Crossen, who played with the Patriots when Joe Judge was the special teams coordinator.

