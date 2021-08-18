https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/18/president-biden-tells-george-stephanopoulos-he-doesnt-know-how-theres-a-way-to-get-out-without-chaos-ensuing/

As Twitchy reported, President Biden returned from Camp David Tuesday evening for a Wednesday interview with “Good Morning America’s” George Stephanopoulos. Stephanopoulos asked a lot of questions about Afghanistan and said we’ve all seen the pictures of packed C-17s and people falling from the sky as they grabbed onto landing gear in a desperate bid to get out. Biden’s response reminds us of Tommy Vietor’s famous exclamation for Fox News’ Bret Bair when asked about Benghazi: “Dude, this was like two years ago.” Biden interjects that those videos, “That was four days ago, five days ago.”

Biden also tells Stephanopoulos that he does know how that happens that we withdraw from Afghanistan without chaos ensuing. Maybe having a plan would have helped?

So the chaos was unavoidable? So Biden’s at peace with it?

