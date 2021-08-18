https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/18/president-biden-tells-george-stephanopoulos-he-doesnt-know-how-theres-a-way-to-get-out-without-chaos-ensuing/

As Twitchy reported, President Biden returned from Camp David Tuesday evening for a Wednesday interview with “Good Morning America’s” George Stephanopoulos. Stephanopoulos asked a lot of questions about Afghanistan and said we’ve all seen the pictures of packed C-17s and people falling from the sky as they grabbed onto landing gear in a desperate bid to get out. Biden’s response reminds us of Tommy Vietor’s famous exclamation for Fox News’ Bret Bair when asked about Benghazi: “Dude, this was like two years ago.” Biden interjects that those videos, “That was four days ago, five days ago.”

Biden also tells Stephanopoulos that he does know how that happens that we withdraw from Afghanistan without chaos ensuing. Maybe having a plan would have helped?

EXCLUSIVE: Pressed on whether the U.S.’s exit from Afghanistan could have been handled better, Pres. Biden tells @GStephanopoulos, “The idea that somehow, there’s a way to have gotten out without chaos ensuing—I don’t know how that happens.” https://t.co/mH1AyWI5lb pic.twitter.com/osAwdDQy2L — ABC News (@ABC) August 18, 2021

There is seriously something bad wrong with @POTUS … really scary bad — wendy walker (@wendwalk1) August 18, 2021

Even if you concede that point – we’re talking about chaos ensuing before we’ve gotten out! — Evan Hoffman (@EvanHoffman) August 18, 2021

“That was 4-5 days ago.” Really Joe, really? — Freedom of Tweet🦋 (@butterflyCKM14) August 18, 2021

I can’t believe my ears. I can’t believe that president is saying these words. Who cares about these Afghans falling out of the airplane, that was 4 or 5 days ago. He has no regrets. This was one of the worst things that has happened to America. #IMPEACHBIDENNOW — gange (@czubeck) August 18, 2021

This happened Monday. Not two full days ago. Get this guy out of there. pic.twitter.com/bA4w0YZvlm — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 18, 2021

He clearly can’t do this. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 18, 2021

Maybe have a plan to avoid it? — Dave Whitman (@DaveWhitman) August 18, 2021

Maybe closing Bagram Air base in the middle of the night wasn’t a great idea. — Daniel Thorpe (@Dan_Thorpe) August 18, 2021

1/2 Well… maybe instead of flying the US troops out of Afghanistan incrementally over a period of 3 months and leaving military hardware behind… start evacuation of civilians first ? I saw some photos of the Taliban troops with some very expensive us equipment… — Maggie (@maggiejuang1) August 18, 2021

Trump managed to go from 50,000 to 2,500 without all this chaos. Biden pulls the last 2,500 with no plan and it’s a disaster. This is absolutely on him. — Fred McFrederson (@anti_s0cialist_) August 18, 2021

I’m a Democrat, I supported Biden, but this is gross. He said 1 month ago that the withdrawal would be very orderly & that the Afghan army was as strong as any army. Now he’s saying he expected the chaos that left tens of thousands of Americans at the mercy of the Taliban? Yuck. — Walter Sobchak (@WalterSobchakSr) August 18, 2021

@JoeBiden is spent and it’s only 6 months in. — HoosierRightGuy (@HoosierRightGuy) August 18, 2021

This is what failure looks like. Disgrace — TheB’sKnees 🇺🇸 (@TheB_sKnees) August 18, 2021

Unbelievable. There was zero planning and he is justifying that? Get him out of the WH now. — Deb Ramey (@ramey_deb) August 18, 2021

does ABC drug test their guests ? I want to see results — Patr! Get Out Of The Cities Rejoin America (@Patrick38507339) August 18, 2021

I don’t know which is more pathetic. This pretend president; or this pretend journalist. — Theodore II (@RefDemo2) August 18, 2021

“I don’t know how.” That’s the problem, dumbass. — The Duke of Omnium (@plantypalliser) August 18, 2021

So the chaos was unavoidable? So Biden’s at peace with it?

