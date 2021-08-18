https://www.lifezette.com/2021/08/trump-greatest-embarrassment-in-the-history-of-our-country-china-is-laughing/

Donald Trump sat down for an interview with Sean Hannity on Fox News last night.

It should come as no surprise that he didn’t hold back.

“You know, when China watches this, they’re so happy and they’re laughing at us. They’re laughing. I extracted billions and billions of dollars out of China, never happened. We never got 10 cents from China, billions and billions. They were so happy to see a rigged election. They might have helped it along, actually. But they were so happy. But Sean, I’ll tell you what, this is the greatest embarrassment that I’ve ever seen. This is, and you know it better than, a you do an incredible job in covering it and I appreciate it. The whole country appreciates it. This is the greatest embarrassment in the history of our country. There’s never been, and let me tell you, we haven’t stopped, this is not ending. Again, we have all of those 1000’s of Americans over there and others and you’re saying how are they going to get, they have a Taliban ring around the airport. They said nobody else. Now they’re saying we’ll negotiate. But I really do, really think I mean, their history is that they’re very brutal, and they don’t like to negotiate. That’s their history. And Biden put us in this position.” – Donald J Trump

You can tell by the online comments that Trump is still the people’s President and why Biden’s approval ratings are plummeting…

“These words are spoken by a strong leader, the only leader that can save Us. He will Always be the Smartest man in the room.”

“JOE BIDEN IMPEACHMENT ASAP”

“Come back Trump we need you”

“Happy because Biden had a backdoor deal to withdraw ASAP from Afghanistan so that China could go in and take their lithium. Biden will always be in China’s back pocket.”

“Say what you can about Trump, the Taliban triumph would not have happened under his watch.”

“I could sure go for some mean tweets right about now”

“Trump was right all along about everything”

This piece was written by Zach Heilman on August 18, 2021. It originally appeared in RedVoiceMedia.com and is used by permission.

