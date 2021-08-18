https://newsthud.com/watch-trump-describes-the-warning-he-had-given-the-taliban-when-he-was-president/

Appearing with Sean Hannity Tuesday, former President Trump described the warning he gave to the Taliban when he was President.

“I told him up front, I said, “Look, up front, before we start, let me just tell you right now that if anything bad happens to Americans or anybody else or if you ever come over to our land, we will hit you with a force that no country has ever been hit with before, a force so great you won’t even believe it,’” Trump said.

Attempting to deflect blame for the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan to former President Trump, President Biden said Monday “When I came into office, I inherited a deal that President Trump negotiated with the Taliban.”

Former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany tweeted in response “How shameful… Trump wanted to get out of Afghanistan but did not for four years because of conditions on the ground. The Taliban Takeover was on JOE’s watch!”

