Appearing with Sean Hannity Tuesday, former President Trump described the warning he gave to the Taliban when he was President.

“I told him up front, I said, “Look, up front, before we start, let me just tell you right now that if anything bad happens to Americans or anybody else or if you ever come over to our land, we will hit you with a force that no country has ever been hit with before, a force so great you won’t even believe it,’” Trump said.

“If anything bad happens to Americans or anybody else we will hit you w/ a force that no country has ever been hit w/ before. A force so great you won’t even believe it. And your village, and we know where it is, and I named it, will be the first one.” A REAL commander-in-chief! pic.twitter.com/IyovsN7KQm — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) August 18, 2021

Attempting to deflect blame for the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan to former President Trump, President Biden said Monday “When I came into office, I inherited a deal that President Trump negotiated with the Taliban.”

PRES. BIDEN ON THE FALL OF AFGHANISTAN: “When I came into office, I inherited a deal that President Trump negotiated with the Taliban…U.S. forces had already drawn down during the Trump administration.” pic.twitter.com/ibKTb5YeIz — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 16, 2021

Former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany tweeted in response “How shameful… Trump wanted to get out of Afghanistan but did not for four years because of conditions on the ground. The Taliban Takeover was on JOE’s watch!”

Biden on Afghanistan: BLAME TRUMP! How shameful… Trump wanted to get out of Afghanistan but did not for four years because of conditions on the ground. The Taliban Takeover was on JOE’s watch! — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) August 16, 2021

