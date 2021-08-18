https://100percentfedup.com/raheem-kassam-asks-is-bidens-national-security-advisor-incompetent-then-reveals-a-far-more-sinister-explanation-for-his-bungling-of-afghanistan/

“…This fecklessness over Afghanistan, I do not believe is simply incompetence, I believe it is treason to one’s own nation. I believe he does not care about the Americans on the ground let alone the Afghanis on the ground…This goes right to the heart of who Jake Sullivan really works for.” – Raheem Kassam. Catch the fiery segment here on Rumble.

The level of incompetence in the bungled, immoral, and obscene way Afghanistan has been handled by this administration begs the question, are we witnessing an inept administration brutally botching a planned troop withdrawal, or is there something darker and more ominous taking place?

Wednesday morning, Raheem Kassam tweeted: Do you think Joe Biden’s national security advisor Jake Sullivan is really as incompetent as the Afghanistan debacle makes him out to be? …or was this all on purpose?

The National Pulse reports: President Biden’s National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Senior Adviser on China in Policy Planning Mira Rapp-Hooper served as fellows at Yale’s Paul Tsai China Center, which has taken millions in Chinese Communist Party cash and counts Chinese government and military-linked individuals as fellows and speakers. The center re-established itself in 2016 following a $30,000,000 donation from the son of the late Paul Tsai, Vice Chairman and co-founder of Alibaba Joseph Tsai. Alibaba, founded by Jack Ma, has close financial and personnel ties to the Chinese Communist Party. Trending: Billboards Pop Up In Swing State Depicting Senile Old Joe Eating Ice Cream While Afghanistan Collapses The center describes its purpose as “helping advance China’s legal reforms, improving U.S.–China relations, and increasing understanding of China in the United States” and “works collaboratively with a broad range of top experts in the Chinese government, universities, and civil society” to do so. But in reality, the center collaborates extensively with the Chinese Communist Party and its American enablers.



Among the Yale Center’s visiting fellows and faculty are professors at Chinese Communist Party-run universities, Chinese Communist Party apparatchiks, and People’s Liberation Army (PLA) advisers.

Sullivan has some pretty sketchy links to the CCP, who are chomping at the bit to expand their influence in Afghanistan.

Harvard University’s Belfer Center – which counts participation from a host of current and former Joe Biden advisers – has repeatedly hosted conferences alongside the Chinese Communist Party, frequently publishing papers peddling CCP narratives, all while refusing to disclose its source of funding.

A host of high-level advisers in the Biden White House appear to have no issues with the aforementioned liaising with the Chinese Communist Party and its military:

Ash Carter, an Obama-era Secretary of Defense , leads the Belfer Center, and Eric Rosenbach, fellow Obama administration national security alum, leads the China initiative.

, leads the Belfer Center, and Eric Rosenbach, fellow Obama administration national security alum, leads the China initiative. Jake Sullivan, Biden’s National Security Adviser , has served as a Senior Fellow at the Belfer Center.

, has served as a Senior Fellow at the Belfer Center. Avril Haines, Biden’s Director of National Security, recently hesitated to call China a “competitor” instead of a “global competitor”.

The Pulse reports that Haines, Sullivan, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken also signed a Belfer Center-backed letter advocating for collaboration between the U.S. and China to “develop” a vaccine and insisting the U.S. can rely on China for “protective gear and medicines needed to fight the virus.” And former Fellow Paul Rosen served as Counsel to then-Senator Biden, former Associate Jon Wolfsthal served as a Special Advisor to Vice President Biden for nuclear security and nonproliferation, and current Senior Fellow Elizabeth D. Sherwood-Randall previously served as then-Senator Biden’s Chief Adviser on foreign and defense policy. The group also fails to disclose its funding on its website, although Harvard as an institution leads its peers in accepting nearly $1 billion in donations from the country.

President Biden’s National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan emailed then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton that Al-Qaeda was “on our side” during the Obama administration.

We Helped create the conditions of stability and security in East Asia that allowed China to have this remarkable economic rise. So that it’s rising, in a way, is not the failure of American foreign policy; it’s the success of creating those stable conditions.”

Kassam ends his thread tweeting: Don’t discount the fact that these people literally worked for CCP funded think tanks and have consistently promoted Chinese Communist geopolitical interests.

Raheem Kassam’s in-depth reporting on the suspicious Chinese loyalties within the Biden administration casts an even more ominous shadow on the already horrific Afghanistan debacle.

