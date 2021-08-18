https://thenationalpulse.com/news/stunning-poll-reveals-trump-would-win-election-held-today-as-nearly-1-in-10-democrats-regret-their-2020-vote/

Stunning new poll numbers from Rasmussen Reports suggest nearly 1 in 10 Democrats regret their vote in the 2020 Presidential election, with 12 percent of ‘Moderates’ saying the same, and 14 percent of Black Americans expressing regret.

Furthermore, asked how people would vote if a presidential election were held today, just 37 percent said they would vote for Joe Biden, down from 45 percent who said they did. Forty-three percent said they would vote for Donald Trump.

The Rasmussen Reports numbers shine a new light on just how poorly Joe Biden has performed in his first few months as President of the United States.

The Details.

Just 37 percent of voters say they would vote for Biden today;

13 percent of Democrats say they would vote for Trump today;

Moderate voters support for Biden has plummeted 13 points, while Trump has gained;

11 percent of 18-39 year olds regret their 2020 vote;

14 percent of Black Americans regret their 2020 vote;

9 percent of Democrats regret their 2020 vote;

12 percent of Moderates regret their 2020 vote.

Joe Biden’s approval numbers continue to decline, while numbers from Real Clear Politics reveal that while up to 55 percent of Americans thought the country was on the right track in March, that number has plummeted to 31 percent today.

On Tuesday, President Obama’s Director of Global Engagement called for the firing of Biden National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, following on from the Afghanistan debacle.

“President Biden needs to fire his national security adviser and several other senior leaders who oversaw the botched execution of our withdrawal from Afghanistan,” the former diplomat wrote.

“Those he has chosen for key positions have repeatedly failed to challenge their own assumptions. It sadly led to the most unnecessarily embarrassing day in the history of the National Security Council (NSC).”

Like many other Biden appointees, Jake Sullivan has worked closely with Chinese Communist Party influence groups and think-tanks.

Sullivan has previously called for “China’s rise” – a goal aided by his failure in Afghanistan.

