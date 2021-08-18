https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/18/report-afghan-mothers-are-throwing-their-babies-over-the-razor-wire-at-kabul-airport-and-hoping-theyll-be-rescued/

Sky News’s Stuart Ramsay reported on Wednesday that some Afghan mothers are throwing their babies over the razor wire at Kabul airport in the hopes that they’ll be reduced by soldiers on the other side:

It gets worse. . .

In a video first shared by veteran Matthew Zeller, you can see parents handing their kids off to others in the crowd so that they get to the front of the line:

Just awful.

