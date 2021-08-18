https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/18/report-afghan-mothers-are-throwing-their-babies-over-the-razor-wire-at-kabul-airport-and-hoping-theyll-be-rescued/

Sky News’s Stuart Ramsay reported on Wednesday that some Afghan mothers are throwing their babies over the razor wire at Kabul airport in the hopes that they’ll be reduced by soldiers on the other side:

Afghanistan: Desperate women throw babies over razor wire at compound, asking British soldiers to take them https://t.co/mUWOCN9XGP — Sky News (@SkyNews) August 18, 2021

It gets worse. . .

“It was terrible, women were throwing their babies over the razor wire, asking the soldiers to take them, some got caught in the wire,” he told me. https://t.co/7GPeL3TBh5 — Carlyle Gordon (@lcby) August 18, 2021

In a video first shared by veteran Matthew Zeller, you can see parents handing their kids off to others in the crowd so that they get to the front of the line:

People are passing infants to the front of the crowd outside of the Kabul airport in the hopes that they’ll be evacuated. pic.twitter.com/iyJdfTnhgC — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 18, 2021

Just awful.

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

