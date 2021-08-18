https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/08/report-2-kids-dead-after-24000-children-herded-into-stadium-for-jab/

Stew Peters spoke with an Australian ex-military official who confirmed that AT LEAST two children are dead after being inoculated in a mass of 24,000 kids that were ushered into a sports arena to take the jab in the absence of any adults.

The horrific Nazi-like ushering of masses of helpless youths is the furtherance of proof that Australia is the prototype for the New World Order.

DeAnna Lorraine joined Stew to discuss.

