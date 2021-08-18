https://hannity.com/media-room/report-united-states-has-no-official-evacuation-plan-for-americans-outside-kabul/

A new report from the Washington Post is shedding more light on the chaos unfolding in Afghanistan, claiming US officials have no plan on how to evacuate Americans located outside Kabul.

“Officials from various departments — including State and Defense — informed Senate staffers at a Tuesday morning briefing that they do not know of a way to get those Americans through Taliban checkpoints located outside Kabul,” reports Fox News.

“The situation is dire,” said Sen. Tom Cotton. “But we’ll do everything in our power to help keep you informed and to help get you out.”

When I was asked about whether we’re going to get all Americans out of Afghanistan I said “that’s what we intend to do” and that’s exactly what we’ll do, and are accomplishing right now with HKIA re-opened and operational, thanks to the incredible work of our troops and diplomats — Jake Sullivan (@JakeSullivan46) August 17, 2021

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan admitted Tuesday that the administration does not yet have a “complete picture” on the location of American defense equipment abandoned in Afghanistan.

“We don’t have a complete picture, obviously, of where every article of defense materials has gone,” the Biden adviser said. “But certainly, a fair amount of it has fallen into the hands of the Taliban, and, obviously, we don’t have a sense that they are going to readily hand it over to us at the airport.”

“The president did not think it was inevitable that the Taliban were going to take control of Afghanistan,” Sullivan said. “He thought the Afghan national security forces could step up and fight because we spent 20 years, tens of billions of dollars, training them, giving them the best equipment, giving them support of U.S. forces for 20 years.”

“When push came to shove, they decided not to step up and fight for their country,” Sullivan concluded.

Rep. Mike Waltz ripped the withdrawal Sunday night, saying the Taliban “have access to massive caches of heavy weaponry, artillery, armored vehicles, ammunition.”

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan stands by decision to leave behind U.S. military equipment in botched withdrawal. pic.twitter.com/CkYW29lxSh — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 17, 2021

Watch Sullivan’s comments above.

