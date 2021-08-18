https://noqreport.com/2021/08/18/safe-estimate-7500-americans-are-now-hostages-in-afghanistan/

Editor’s Commentary: We generally do not publish anonymous posts submitted to us, which is fairly often. This one is different. It comes through one of our writers who declared their acquaintance wishes to remain anonymous. Moreover, both the information and speculation in the article appear to check out.

Things have been horrible thus far in Afghanistan, but it would seem that it’s going to get much, much worse for those who are stuck. Is it 7,500? More? We do not know and unfortunately we may never know. The Taliban is not known for their willingness to let prisoners go. They take special interest in western women and young girls who, based on their religious beliefs, are perfectly suited to become their “wives” while having no choice in the matter.

How many are already hostages? How many more will be found? How many are going to die? How many have died already? We have a lot of questions and right now there are no good answers. With that said, here’s the article by our anonymous contributor…

The Taliban will allow the United States to evacuate all Americans and Afghanis currently at the Kabul airport. However, the Taliban has encircled the airport and will allow no one else onto the airport grounds. Right now, the Biden administration is focusing media attention on evacuating the people stranded at the airport including those Afghanis who supported the United States effort in Afghanistan as well as anyone else who was able to get to the airport before it was isolated. Since none of them will have identification or security clearances we will never know how many of them are really underground Taliban terrorists.

The Biden news briefings are like a magician’s distraction. Your attention is drawn to the magician’s right hand while his left hand is accomplishing what the magician does not want you to see. Unfortunately, in this case, that Biden administration’s left hand is accomplishing nothing.

The real news is the Americans who are not at the Kabul airport. Because Biden made no plans nor preparations to deal with the blitzkrieg Taliban offensive, approximately 15,000 Americans are isolated in the outlying areas of Afghanistan, a country as big as Texas. These include civilian security contractors (hired guns such as Blackwater operatives), building and road construction contractors, mid and lower rank State Department employees, healthcare workers including those from American religious organizations, conventional missionaries, American citizens visiting families in Afghanistan, and many others.

A number of Americans will be able to exfiltrate Afghanistan on their own. Most of the CIA and State Department officers, civilian security contractors such as retired SEALs, Rangers, Marines and others will have had plans to evacuate the country in any emergency. Others working for major construction firms and the like will also have plans in place to evacuate, either overland using prior-learned military skills or paying significant bribes to get themselves out. A number of American pilots working for private cargo aviation operations in Afghanistan will simply load their aircraft with their company’s employees and get out.

But the doctors, nurses, nuns, social workers and others that both the US government and private firms have sent to Afghanistan will have neither the capability nor ability to get out of the 16th century Taliban-run country. In most cases they will not even have the capability to get to Kabul. The US State Department already admits they do not know where these American citizens are and they have no contact with them.

But the Taliban know who they are and where they are.

I do not have a crystal ball but I do have a reasonably good memory. In the last radical Islamic revolution in that area, 54 American hostages held in Tehran effectively paralyzed our country for 444 days. Assuming half the Americans now isolated in Afghanistan are able to get out, what will this remaining group of 7500 American hostages held by radical jihadists do to the American psyche and what’s left of our prestige overseas. What price will we pay, in so many ways, to get them back…if we are able to get them back.

Yes, it is that bad. The news over the last five days has been disastrous. But worse, much worse, is yet to come.

