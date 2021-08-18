Outstanding clip from San Diego County Board of Supervisor meeting last night

“I had no problem working in the healthcare system over the last 18 months, without a vaccine, but now, all of a sudden, I’m a threat to public health because I won’t take an experimental shot?”

A registered nurse who resigned from her job over mandatory vaccine requirement.

From a nurse at a kids hospital in California where 70 NICU nurses are ready to walk…

And an employee at a small system in Maryland that has a relatively high vax rate and is still anticipating chaos.

Pro tip: if you need to get sick, do it before the mandates hit Oct. 1. pic.twitter.com/TghkmUKyZo

