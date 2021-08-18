https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/san-diego-nurse-raises-hell/

Posted by Kane on August 18, 2021 1:14 pm

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Outstanding clip from San Diego County Board of Supervisor meeting last night

“I had no problem working in the healthcare system over the last 18 months, without a vaccine, but now, all of a sudden, I’m a threat to public health because I won’t take an experimental shot?”

