https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/san-diego-nurse-raises-hell/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
Outstanding clip from San Diego County Board of Supervisor meeting last night
“I had no problem working in the healthcare system over the last 18 months, without a vaccine, but now, all of a sudden, I’m a threat to public health because I won’t take an experimental shot?”
A registered nurse who resigned from her job over mandatory vaccine requirement.
“I was no problem working in the healthcare system over the last 18 months, without a vaccine, but now, all of a sudden, I’m a threat to public health?”
More: https://t.co/CHL6atoyFi pic.twitter.com/cjqxbgPqJg
— KUSI News (@KUSINews) August 18, 2021
From a nurse at a kids hospital in California where 70 NICU nurses are ready to walk…
And an employee at a small system in Maryland that has a relatively high vax rate and is still anticipating chaos.
Pro tip: if you need to get sick, do it before the mandates hit Oct. 1. pic.twitter.com/TghkmUKyZo
— Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) August 17, 2021