https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/568436-gop-senator-calls-for-bidens-defense-foreign-policy-team-to-resign

Sen. Josh HawleyJoshua (Josh) David HawleyRubio: Biden’s new child allowance is ‘first step toward a universal basic income’ The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by AT&T – Final countdown: Senate inches toward last infrastructure vote CNN’s Jim Acosta on delta variant: ‘Why not call it the DeSantis variant?’ MORE (R-Mo.) on Wednesday called for Biden administration officials to resign over the bungled U.S. withdrawal in Afghanistan, marked by the Taliban’s quick return to power.

Hawley—a potential 2024 White House contender who initially voiced support in April for Biden’s decision to withdraw troops—said there should be a “full congressional inquiry” into how the administration appeared to both overestimate the Afghan government’s capability and underestimate the Taliban.

“This is the worst foreign policy debacle since Vietnam, due to Joe Biden Joe BidenUtah ‘eager’ to assist with resettling Afghan refugees: governor Pelosi presses moderate Democrats amid budget standoff Democrat on Biden’s claim some Afghans didn’t want to leave earlier: ‘Utter BS’ MORE. He has lost the confidence of the American people and the ability to lead. Biden’s entire defense and foreign policy team must resign,” Hawley tweeted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hawley appears to be one of the first GOP senators to specifically call for resignations of Biden administration officials over the U.S. withdrawal, which sparked chaotic scenes as thousands of Afghans and Americans rushed to evacuate as the Taliban captured Kabul.

Asked which specific officials Hawley was calling on to resign, a Hawley spokesperson reiterated that it was Biden’s entire defense and foreign policy team.

Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellThe Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by AT&T – Biden defends Afghanistan exit; Taliban talk ‘amnesty’ Afghanistan falls in chaos: Five takeaways Overnight Defense: Biden defends exit, blames Afghanistan leaders for chaos | US sending 1,000 more troops to Kabul as chaos reigns at airport | Taliban takeover scrambles U.S. evacuation efforts MORE (Ky.) was asked during a Fox News interview if Biden should be asking for resignations, but demurred.

“The president can decide who works for him. It was his decision. He owns it. It was a mistake of major, major proportions,” McConnell said.

Other GOP senators have criticized Biden, including Sen. Rick Scott (Fla.), who chairs the Senate GOP campaign arm. Scott recently floated the 25th Amendment, which allows a president to be removed involuntarily.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other GOP senators are pushing for public hearings to probe the administration’s handling of the drawdown in Afghanistan after two decades.

Republican members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee sent a letter to Sen. Robert Menendez Robert (Bob) MenendezCruz blocks Biden’s State Department nominees ahead of Senate break Steve Ricchetti is Biden’s right-hand man in Senate This week: Senate starts infrastructure sprint MORE (D-N.J.), who chairs the panel, asking for a public hearing with Secretary of State Antony Blinken Antony BlinkenAfter Kabul, China exploits perceptions of American weakness Meeks invites Blinken, Austin to testify about situation in Afghanistan Biden, UK’s Boris Johnson hold call on situation in Afghanistan MORE.

“We need to hear from Secretary Blinken directly, to understand why the State Department was so ill prepared for the contingencies unfolding before us and what it will take to get the State Department back on track,” they wrote.

Menendez is one of four House or Senate chairmen who have said they will probe the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

The New Jersey Democrat is expected to investigate both the Trump administration’s negotiations with the Taliban and the Biden administration’s execution of the U.S. military drawdown.

“Congress was told repeatedly that the Afghan Defense and Security Forces were up to the task, that it had the troops, equipment and willingness to fight. …The American and Afghan people clearly have not been told the truth about the ANDSF’s capacity and deserve answers,” Menendez said this week.

In addition to Menendez, Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Jack Reed Jack ReedOvernight Defense: Biden administration expands Afghan refugee program | Culture war comes for female draft registration | US launches third Somalia strike in recent weeks Up next in the culture wars: Adding women to the draft House panel looks to help military sexual assault survivors MORE (D-R.I.) said his committee would hold hearings and Intelligence Committee Chairman Mark Warner Mark Robert WarnerAfghanistan’s fall renews terrorism fears for US Overnight Defense: Biden defends exit, blames Afghanistan leaders for chaos | US sending 1,000 more troops to Kabul as chaos reigns at airport | Taliban takeover scrambles U.S. evacuation efforts Senate Intel chair vows ‘tough but necessary questions’ on Afghanistan collapse MORE (D-Va.) said he would work with other committees to ask “tough but necessary questions.”

Across the Capitol, House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Gregory Meeks Gregory Weldon MeeksMeeks invites Blinken, Austin to testify about situation in Afghanistan Top House Democrat: Taliban advance was ‘ultimately inevitable’ The Memo: Disgraced Cuomo clings to power MORE (D-N.Y.) announced that he had invited Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Lloyd AustinMeeks invites Blinken, Austin to testify about situation in Afghanistan Biden’s foreign policy fiascos demand immediate changes Shifting the blame: How the Pentagon lost Afghanistan MORE to testify before his panel.

“The situation in Afghanistan is rapidly changing and it is imperative that the administration provide the American people and Congress transparency about its Afghanistan strategy,” Meeks said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiPelosi presses moderate Democrats amid budget standoff On The Money: September unemployment cliff looms for 7 million Americans | Yellen pushes ‘fiscally responsible’ Biden agenda ahead of planned House vote Meeks invites Blinken, Austin to testify about situation in Afghanistan MORE (D-Calif.) told KPIX, a San Francisco TV station, that the House Foreign Affairs Committee would hold a hearing sometime next week with “the highest level officials in the Biden administration.”

“That will take place early next week, at least it will begin then,” Pelosi said when asked about congressional oversight into the U.S. drawdown.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

