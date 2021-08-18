https://www.theblaze.com/news/stephen-colbert-taliban-militants-capitol-rioters

Late-night TV host Stephen Colbert on Monday noted the disastrous Taliban takeover of Kabul and all other major Afghanistan cities following the rapid exit of U.S. troops from the Middle Eastern nation under the leadership of President Joe Biden.

But one part of Colbert’s monologue, not surprisingly, took the focus off the horrific practices of radical Islam and ridiculed his political enemies here in the U.S.

What did he say?

“We’ve had troops there for 20 years. They fought. They sacrificed. Their families sacrificed, so we wouldn’t have a terrorist attack in America planned in a foreign country,” he said before turning the observation to a perverted perspective.

“Why should our soldiers be fighting radicals in a civil war in Afghanistan? We’ve got our own on Capitol Hill.” And as Colbert recited his lines, an image of the Jan. 6 Capitol rioters flashed on the screen to enthusiastic applause.

Check it out:

How did folks react?

One might go so far as to say Colbert suggested that U.S. soldiers ought to be fighting the likes of the Jan. 6 rioters — but for a number of Twitter users, his comparison of the Capitol rioters to the Taliban was bad enough:

“Hilarious. Everyone who thinks they were in a war [on Jan. 6] should give up their health insurance and get on the VA plan and see how it goes from there,” one commenter wrote. “If we are making comparisons, what about BLM & Antifa? They don’t count though do they?”

“He’s comparing a one-time act of 1,000 people doing less property damage than the tens of thousands in BLM riots to the Islamic extremists who stone gay people & women who have sex before marriage who just stormed back into power,” another user said.

“He just called for our troops to fight U.S. citizens,” another commenter noted.

“Here we go! Libs can’t talk about Afghanistan b/c it’s so damning against Dementia Joe. Instead they change the subject to Jan 6th,” another user observed. “Reminds me of Chris Rock circa 2002: ‘I ain’t afraid of al-Qaeda, I’m afraid of Al Crack[a],’ minimizing Islamic terror & stressing white supremacy.”

“Y’all agreeing with Colbert, call me when viking hat man stones women to death for the ‘crime of being raped’ like the Taliban does,” another commenter said. “F*** all of you; you are completely deranged.”

“Lefties can’t [see] anything that doesn’t confirm their biases,” another user wrote. “This propagandist wants to compare unarmed Trump supporters protesting @ the [Capitol] to an actual armed overthrow of a government. Mental gymnastics champion. Love how the 2020 riots are just ignored like [they] never happened.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

